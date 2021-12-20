BigSur Wealth Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $76.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

