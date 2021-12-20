Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Stock Position Lifted by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Big Lots comprises approximately 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Big Lots by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Big Lots by 123.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 172,824 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $42.55 on Monday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.63 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

