Bickling Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,464 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 165,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFNL opened at $30.71 on Monday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84.

