Bickling Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

FLOT opened at $50.64 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77.

