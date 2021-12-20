Bickling Financial Services Inc. Acquires 5,563 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bickling Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $10,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,304,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,297,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 213,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 163,695 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,768,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 113,448 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $56.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.86. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $56.21 and a 12 month high of $79.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

