Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BYND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,948,000 after buying an additional 174,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after buying an additional 519,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after buying an additional 231,029 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.1% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,870,000 after purchasing an additional 185,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,866,000 after purchasing an additional 541,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND traded down $4.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.73. 36,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,285. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $62.06 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average of $112.65. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

