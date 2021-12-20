Beer Money (BEER) Price Tops $0.0087 on Exchanges

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $329,707.93 and approximately $12,412.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:



Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 357,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

