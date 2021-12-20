Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Brokerages expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to announce sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $8.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBBY. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of BBBY traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. 147,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393,653. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

