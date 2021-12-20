Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives GBX 444.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 444.11 ($5.87).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BEZ shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 429 ($5.67) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.05) to GBX 495 ($6.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.48) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 417.80 ($5.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 8.74. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.85) and a one year high of GBX 429.80 ($5.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 399.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 376.62.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

