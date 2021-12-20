Beam (BEAM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.29 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001266 BTC on major exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $61.48 million and $8.29 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00017884 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 117.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1,756,320,579.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1,430,302,323.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1,922,300,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 103,732,400 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

