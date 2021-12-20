BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $22.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. BDO Unibank has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $27.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

