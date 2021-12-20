B&D White Capital Company LLC Sells 237,278 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

B&D White Capital Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 237,278 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.3% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $171.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.98. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.19.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

