BCGM Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,566,000 after buying an additional 54,390,034 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254,844 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,002.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,761,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,132 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,878,000. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,814,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,289 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,760,863 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.