BCGM Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned 2.07% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $16,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 170.6% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 200.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,851,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,199,000 after buying an additional 7,236,961 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1,928.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BBUS traded down $1.35 on Monday, hitting $82.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,959. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $86.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.62.

