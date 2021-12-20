Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock Holdings Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.22.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

