Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Position Lifted by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 79.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 242,000 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 2.2% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

