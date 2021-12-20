Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 63 ($0.83) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 63 ($0.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.65) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 57.14 ($0.76).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 46.16 ($0.61) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 46.77. The company has a market cap of £32.78 billion and a PE ratio of 1.88. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.82 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 51.58 ($0.68).

In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($89,821.12).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

