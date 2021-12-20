Barber Financial Group Inc. Takes $728,000 Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 12.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Alcoa by 7.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Alcoa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

AA opened at $52.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.40. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

