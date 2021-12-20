Barber Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $21,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,992 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after acquiring an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,986,000 after acquiring an additional 631,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 365,230 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.12 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

