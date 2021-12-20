Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000.

Shares of GBF stock opened at $122.00 on Monday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.49 and a 1 year high of $126.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.47.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

