Barber Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.8% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 144,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 89,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $24.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.22 billion, a PE ratio of 198.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

