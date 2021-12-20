Banyan Capital Management Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 5.6% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Danaher by 47.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,777 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Danaher by 92.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,276,000 after purchasing an additional 841,874 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,784,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 841.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,300,000 after purchasing an additional 683,791 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,149,000 after purchasing an additional 635,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $314.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,079. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $224.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

