Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 7,487 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 152,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 101,343 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 114,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $3,127,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $688,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,735,352 shares of company stock valued at $163,248,689 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PLTR opened at $19.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 6.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

