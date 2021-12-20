Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,645 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,079,435,000 after buying an additional 340,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,396,000 after buying an additional 168,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after buying an additional 953,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,273,000 after buying an additional 127,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $170.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.27 and a 200-day moving average of $171.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.31 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

