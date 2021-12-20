Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Kroger by 21.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after buying an additional 10,727,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,422,000 after buying an additional 982,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,296,000 after buying an additional 557,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,065,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $44.79 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,196 shares of company stock worth $3,075,028. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

