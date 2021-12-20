Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after buying an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,264,000 after buying an additional 440,562 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 7.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,393,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,176,000 after buying an additional 221,681 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,072,000 after acquiring an additional 385,880 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.24, for a total transaction of $23,019,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $45,633,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,864,145 shares of company stock valued at $470,569,495. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.67.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $170.16 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,215.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

