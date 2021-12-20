Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 1,600 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,261 shares of company stock valued at $57,627,705. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $636.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 88.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $646.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $596.93. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $328.90 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

