Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 136.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 86.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 50.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC stock opened at $83.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $84.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,912 shares of company stock worth $9,420,629 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

