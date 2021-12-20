Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.74 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.30.

United Rentals stock opened at $332.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.35 and its 200-day moving average is $342.26. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

