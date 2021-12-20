Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after purchasing an additional 378,208 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $171.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $174.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

