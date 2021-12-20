Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.43 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 2,763.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 188,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,261 shares of company stock valued at $57,627,705. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $636.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $646.75 and a 200 day moving average of $596.93. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $328.90 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

