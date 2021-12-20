Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after purchasing an additional 562,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,126,000 after purchasing an additional 416,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,180,000 after purchasing an additional 209,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after buying an additional 1,962,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

NYSE SYF opened at $46.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

