Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 283,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 863,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 238,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,772,000 after acquiring an additional 675,084 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,356 shares of company stock worth $3,665,749. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $47.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.