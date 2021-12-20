Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth $102,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $83.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.02 and a 200 day moving average of $102.53. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

