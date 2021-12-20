Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 4,900 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in Conagra Brands by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 639,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

NYSE CAG opened at $34.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.