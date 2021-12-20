Bank OZK Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bank OZK reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $82.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.