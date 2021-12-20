Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.57 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will report sales of $170.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $169.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.00 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $164.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $670.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $668.85 million to $672.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $676.49 million, with estimates ranging from $674.38 million to $678.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

BOH traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,962. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average of $83.98. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $75.59 and a 1-year high of $99.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.61%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $485,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,360. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

