Bank of America’s (BAC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a sell rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.99.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $43.88 on Friday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Bank of America by 58.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after purchasing an additional 939,511 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Bank of America by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 124,289 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $6,744,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

