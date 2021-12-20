Bank of America Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $640.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $720.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $672.84.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $556.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $265.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $642.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $620.66. Adobe has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Adobe by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Adobe by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

