Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,085,317 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.96% of Citizens Financial Group worth $187,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,506,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after buying an additional 5,208,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after buying an additional 4,494,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,906,660,000 after buying an additional 2,218,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,984,000 after buying an additional 894,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $45.46 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

