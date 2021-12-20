Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,137,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,314 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.87% of Church & Dwight worth $182,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $98.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 867,693 shares of company stock worth $81,792,477 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

