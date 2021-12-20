Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,330,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.93% of FOX worth $197,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FOX by 5.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of FOX by 12.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

FOXA opened at $36.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

