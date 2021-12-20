Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,351,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.57% of Copart worth $178,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 348.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 11.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 57.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $143.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.01. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Truist boosted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

