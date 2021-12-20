Bank of America Corp DE Has $209.71 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,987,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,720 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.28% of Canadian National Railway worth $209,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after buying an additional 3,803,874 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $258,242,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after buying an additional 1,494,019 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,703,000 after buying an additional 938,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,339,000 after buying an additional 886,859 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $127.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.03. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.