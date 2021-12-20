Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,549,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $172,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 52,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,566,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,202,000 after buying an additional 228,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 74,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 64,662 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.21 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

