Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.18

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $2.92. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 3,048 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.0026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 84.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 46,901 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.