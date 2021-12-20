Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 216 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 15.2% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 88,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,989 shares of company stock worth $4,874,329. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $137.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.52. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $242.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

