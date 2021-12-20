Ballast Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $113.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

