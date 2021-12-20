Ballast Advisors LLC Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

