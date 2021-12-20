Ballast Advisors LLC Has $179,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,221.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 743,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,876,000 after purchasing an additional 720,647 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,554,000 after buying an additional 679,925 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,083,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,338,000 after buying an additional 578,010 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.90 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.98.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

